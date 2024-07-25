Gov. DeSantis touts Florida's back to school tax holiday in Aventura

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the state's back to school tax holiday at a news conference in Aventura Thursday.

DeSantis spoke at Mo's Bagels & Deli, along with Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

The governor highlighted the sales tax holiday, which is set to begin Monday and will run for two weeks, ending on Aug. 11.

The holiday includes school supplies that have a sales price of $50 or less, clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less, and computers and other electronics priced at $1,500 or less.

"This is an opportunity to be able to save real money," DeSantis said.

For more information on the tax holiday, click here.