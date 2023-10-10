Gov. Ron DeSantis set to hold news conference in wake of deadly attacks in Israel

Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Surfside Tuesday to address the growing unrest in Israel in the wake of the deadliest attack in the region in decades.

The governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky as he makes his remarks.

Israeli warplanes pounded downtown Gaza City, home to Hamas' centers of government, with relentless bombardments into early Tuesday, after Israel’s prime minister vowed retaliation against the Islamic militant group that would “reverberate for generations.”

The war — which began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades — has already claimed at least 1,600 lives.

It is only expected to escalate from here, with questions over whether Israel will launch a ground invasion and Hamas threatening to kill captured Israelis if strikes targeted civilians without warning. Israel said that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are also holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage.

Israel’s military said Tuesday morning that it had regained effective control over its south and the border, breached over the weekend in an attack that caught its vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard.

The bodies of roughly 1,500 Hamas militants, meanwhile, were found on Israeli territory, the military said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether those numbers overlapped with deaths previously reported by Palestinian authorities.