DeSantis Signs Bill to Expand Florida School Voucher Program

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that expands the state's school voucher program to every student.

DeSantis signed the bill during a news conference at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami.

The bill removes income-eligibility requirements that were part of the previous programs and makes all students eligible for taxpayer-backed vouchers.

Students are eligible to receive vouchers if they are “a resident of this state” and “eligible to enroll in kindergarten through grade 12” in a public school.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The bill includes a tiered “priority” system for students to receive vouchers. Students whose household incomes are less than 185% of the federal poverty level, or roughly $51,000 for a family of four, get first priority. Next are students whose family incomes are from 185% of the poverty level to 400% of the poverty level, which is about $111,000 for a family of four.

The Republican-controlled Florida Senate passed the measure last week amid criticism from Democrats, who characterizing it as a potential handout for wealthy people who would seek the vouchers.

Supporters, however, said the bill will drive up competition among schools, provide parents with options and ultimately raise the quality of education.