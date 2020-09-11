Group of Migrants Come Ashore in Boat at Hillsboro Beach: BSO

A group of migrants came ashore in a small boat at Hillsboro Beach early Friday, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they responded to the area of 1041 Hillsboro Mile just before 2 a.m. after the Hillsboro Beach Police Department requested assistance when the boat arrived on the beach.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Office of Homeland Security and BSO deputies, aviation and marine units responded, officials said.

CBP officers took custody of the migrants, whose boat had "Fuelish Dreams" written on the side.

No other information was immediately known.