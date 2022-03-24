Group of Migrants Taken Into Custody After Coming Onshore in Key West

A group of migrants was taken into custody after coming onshore early Thursday morning in Key West.

Cell phone video was taken of the group that was seen near the 3900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

U.S. Border Patrol told NBC 6 they are investigating a suspected maritime smuggling event at this time, but did not release information on the number of migrants captured and what country they originally came from.

No information was released on the condition of the migrants at this time.

