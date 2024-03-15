Gruesome video captures moments after woman was mauled by a pit bull in West Palm Beach

Harrowing bodycam video captured the moments after a Miami woman was attacked by a pit bull in West Palm Beach, leaving her with severe bite marks to both arms.

Liliana Marbles told NBC6 she was visiting friends in the area and went out for to walk her mini Yorkie. She said she stopped at a convenience store to get a drink and noticed a pit bull that had gotten off its leash.

“I see a lady with a pit bull, but I didn’t even pay attention to her because who would imagine that something would happen?” said Marbles. "All of a sudden, I hear a bark, and I hear a scream ‘hold your dog!’ I turn around and I see a beast coming.”

Marbles said the dog then charged her and her pet.

Marbles said he grabbed her Yorkie to protect it, but the pit bull knocked her to the ground and bit her arms.

Bystanders raced in to help and called 911

“There’s a dog trying to bite another dog, and the lady’s bleeding. Oh my god," you hear the witness tell 911 operators.

Bodycam video from West Palm Beach Police shows Marbles being met by authorities and treated for injuries on her arms.

The video shows a distressed Marbles pleading with police to capture the dog as she bled from both arms which suffered a significant tear from the bites.

“It was like a big burn," Marbles said. "Like my arm got on fire.”

Marbles has since undergone surgery and was released from the hospital Thursday night, but she is now unable to work.

Police told NBC6 the owner of the pit bull tried to leave the scene with her dog after the incident, but was quickly stopped by authorities.

"If you don’t have the resources, please make sure that you don’t get the responsibility of a dog like that, if you can’t control it.”

Marbles' dog was unharmed in the incident, but the pit bull will remain in quarantine while Palm Beach County Animal officials conduct their investigation.