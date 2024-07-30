Gunshots hit Miami home with at least 1 person inside: Police

Police responded to a home that appeared to be hit by gunfire early Tuesday in Miami.

The shooting happened at around 2:55 a.m. near Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, according to authorities.

"Shots were fired into an occupied dwelling," Miami Police said, but it was unclear how many people were inside.

NBC6 crews on scene saw several police officers outside the home, canvassing the area, and at least two bullet holes outside the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.