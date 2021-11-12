Half of South Florida Will See Rain and Few Storms Friday, Humidity Up

Look for scattered showers and a few storms today with roughly half or slightly more of us getting wet. You'll notice the humidity out there as well as highs drift into the low-80s.

The damp pattern will retreat a touch on Saturday as a couple of fronts will be in the process of moving through. Sunday looks amazing with highs in the upper-70s with much lower humidity.

Peering into next week, it looks like the low humidity and comfortable temperatures will continue. The coolest day appears to be Monday with some morning 50s likely across the suburbs.

Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-70s.

The next chance for rain holds off until the middle of next week.