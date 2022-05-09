Hallandale Beach Police Officer Out of Hospital After Fatal Encounter With Suspect

A Hallandale Beach Police officer is out of the hospital after a fatal encounter with a knife-wielding suspect who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Officials with the department said Monday that the officer is recovering at home after the Saturday night incident.

Police said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. about a man with a knife causing a disturbance at a restaurant in the 2300 block of East Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Officers arrived and the incident spilled out into the parking lot before the suspect ended up in a nearby liquor store, where he was shot and killed by officers.

At least five gunshots can be heard in cell phone video from the scene.

Video also shows the injured officer being escorted out of the liquor store, before he was picked up and taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses said the 25-year-old suspect, whose name wasn't released, didn't stop attacking the officer even after he was hit with a Taser.

Police said the officer suffered a laceration but wasn't stabbed by the suspect's knife.

The officer who was injured and another officer have been placed on paid administrative leave, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is typical in an officer-involved shooting.