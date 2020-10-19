Hard Rock COVID-19 Testing Site Offering Testing for All Ages As Officials Experience Record High Daily Testing

Florida officials have announced that people of all ages will soon be able to receive a coronavirus test at Hard Rock Stadium's testing site thanks to a new system, as the site recently experienced a record high number of daily tests.

According to officials, a record-high 3,163 tests were administered last Wednesday.

"It's a mega-test site designed to test large numbers of people and that's what it's been doing," Mike Jachles, chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, said.

Jachels said the testing site administers an average of 2,800 tests per day due to the almost immediate results provided by antigen tests. Antigen tests can offer results in 15 minutes.

However, beginning Tuesday, the current antigen tests will soon be discontinued in favor of a new antigen testing system which will allow people of all ages to be tested. Previously, tests were only given to ages five and up.

Officials did not reveal the details of the new system.

As of Friday, around 230,000 coronavirus tests have been administered at Hard Rock Stadium.

On Monday, Florida reached more than 756,000 coronavirus cases as the state's positivity rates reached their highest levels since early September, according to numbers from Florida's Department of Health.

The positivity rate for all Florida cases in Monday's report was 6.02%, slightly higher than Sunday's rate of 5.94%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.86%, also above Sunday's rate of 4.66%.

The 4.8% of new tests coming back positive, combined with results last week, produced a seven-day new case rate of 4.9%. That is the highest weekly rate since the one that began with Labor Day.

In South Florida, while Miami-Dade’s new case positivity rate remains fairly stable at around 4.5% for the last two weeks, Broward continues to show an increase in the share of tests coming back positive. Its seven-day rate surpassed 4 %, after Sunday’s results were included — the highest it’s been since the Sunday before Labor Day.