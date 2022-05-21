Hard Rock Stadium to Find Out in June if it Will Host 2026 World Cup Games

Will South Florida be one of the 16 sites selected to host games in the 2026 World Cup? We'll find out in less than a month.

FIFA announced Friday that it will select the host cities during a June 16th news conference in New York City, with Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens being one of the 22 candidates currently being considered.

Hard Rock Stadium is joined by Camping World Stadium in Orlando as the two cities in the state of Florida under consideration. The Orlando site hosted games during the 1994 World Cup, the only other time soccer's biggest event was held in the United States.

The U.S. will be joined by Canada and Mexico as the host countries for the event, which will be the first time the tournament has expanded to 48 countries.

