Haunted? Grave Tales of South Florida’s Paranormal Activity

Hundreds of people visit South Florida's historical landmarks everyday, but are some of them also visited by the spirits of local legendary figures?

We journeyed back in time with ghost hunters and historians inside some of South Florida's most iconic houses, graveyards and attractions.

Here's a look at some grave tales of paranormal activity around South Florida.

The Historic Stranahan House

The Historic Stranahan House was constructed in the early 1890s and has serviced South Florida's community in numerous ways throughout the decades.

It served as a trading post with the Seminoles Indians, a general store, a community center, a restaurant, and the home of the mother and father of Fort Lauderdale, Frank and Ivy Stranahan.

Five people have since died, some tragically, in and around the house.

Today, some visitors speak of hearing voices, feeling cold spots around the house, and even seeing candy wrappers appear out of nowhere, as if left by ghostly child.

Do the spirits of the Stranahans still live there? Take a look and see.

The Old Davie School

The Old Davie School was built in 1918, opening its doors to about 90 students in a mostly agricultural community. The building was the first permanent school in the Florida Everglades.

Today, the Old Davie School remains the oldest existing school building in its original location in Broward County. Some visitors say they hear voices or get weird feelings when walking the halls of the school.

Class is now in session. Take your seat and have a look inside.

The Mysterious Coral Castle

Edward Leedskalnin secretly created Coral Castle in Homestead between 1923 and 1951. He carved out more than 1,000 tons of coral rock to create his mysterious masterpiece -- all by himself.

He lived inside his creation for the remaining 11 years of his life, and according to paranormal investigator David Pierce Rodriguez, his spirit is still there.

But who exactly is Edward Leedskalnin and how does he communicate with Coral Castle visitors? Well, take a look for yourself.

The Miami City Cemetery

The city of Miami purchased the Miami City Cemetery from the Brickell family in 1897, making it the oldest graveyard in the vicinity. With almost 9,000 bodies in its grounds, the stories of some of those buried there are extremely unique.

From Julia Tuttle, the mother of Miami, to "homicidal maniacs," here's a look at some of the grave stories unearthed from the cemetery.

