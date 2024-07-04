Have you seen him? 14-year-old goes missing in Miramar

Police are searching for an endangered teenager who is missing from Miramar.

Patrick Ferguson, 14, was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and has not returned home, according to Miramar police.

We need your assistance locating Patrick Ferguson, 14 years old. Patrick left his home on 7/3/24 at approximately 7:30PM and has not returned yet. Patrick was last seen wearing the clothing in the photo (white shirt with “Falcons” and green pants with a white stripe and stars)… pic.twitter.com/T3fUZzneD9 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) July 4, 2024

He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 120 lbs, has a mole on his left cheek and was wearing a white shirt with the word “Falcons” and green pants with a white stripe and stars, police said.

Authorities said Patrick walks on his toes and is known to walk long distances. He may be barefoot.

The exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance were not immediately known.

Anyone with information should call the police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.