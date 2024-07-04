Missing persons

Have you seen him? 14-year-old goes missing in Miramar

Authorities said Patrick walks on his toes and is known to walk long distances. 

By Briana Trujillo

Police are searching for an endangered teenager who is missing from Miramar. 

Patrick Ferguson, 14, was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and has not returned home, according to Miramar police. 

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 120 lbs, has a mole on his left cheek and was wearing a white shirt with the word “Falcons” and green pants with a white stripe and stars, police said. 

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Authorities said Patrick walks on his toes and is known to walk long distances. He may be barefoot.

The exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance were not immediately known.

Anyone with information should call the police.

Local

Fourth of July 12 mins ago

6 tips to keep your dog calm during 4th of July fireworks

Fourth of July 1 hour ago

Green fluid at Miami International Airport pours onto Concourse G

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Missing personsMiramar
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us