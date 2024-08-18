Heading to the beach? Follow shark activity near you with this interactive tracker

It seems like we are hearing more and more about shark bites near Florida beaches. But what if you could track shark activity before you even head to the beach?

Florida is known for many things: beautiful beaches, sunny days and lots of traffic. And it also continues to reign as the shark-attack capital of the country.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File, the state recorded the most unprovoked shark bites in the U.S. in 2023, with 16 confirmed cases.

A new report released by the Florida Museum of Natural History found that the Sunshine State had the most unprovoked shark bites in the country last year.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

And just last month, in less than a week, there were four reported shark bites in Volusia County.

But while it is unlikely that you will be bitten on your next trip to the beach, you can actually track and see the latest shark activity with a helpful shark tracker by OCEARCH.

How does the tracker work?

The OCEARCH Shark Tracker not only lets you search the latest shark activity around the world, but it also lets you filter by location, sex, animal age, tracking activity and species.

This, of course, is the activity of animals that scientists have managed to tag over the years.

More than 400 animals have been tagged by OCEARCH's team and that includes other animals like alligators, dolphins, turtles and seals.

OCEARCH is a global and data-centric non-profit organization that was designed to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean while open sourcing their research and explorations.

With the help of SPOT (Smart Positioning and Temperature) Tags, OCEARCH can track sharks in real time.

When a shark’s fin remains above the water’s surface for some time, the tags transmit a “ping” location.

Now, it is important to note that not every shark in the sea has been tagged. So even if you check the tracker, it’s important to be vigilant when you go to the beach.

Tips to reduce risk of a shark bite

NBC6 reached out to a shark expert from Nova Southeastern University to learn behaviors that can reduce the risk of a shark bite.

Mahmood Shivji, Ph.D. is a professor for the Department of Biological Sciences and serves as Director at the Save Our Seas Foundation Shark Research Center as well as the Guy Harvey Research Institute.

According to Dr. Shivji, here are some tips to follow: