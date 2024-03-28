Palm Beach

Health advisory issued after high presence of bacteria found on 7 beaches in Palm Beach

Testing indicates that the water quality at these locations does not meet recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus

By NBC6 and Telemundo 51

People gather on the beach Delray Beach, Florida, U.S., on Saturday May 23, 2020.
Palm Beach County beaches reopened this week, ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, after Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive orders allowing certain businesses to reopen with restrictions. Photographer: Jayme Gershen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach issued water quality advisories for seven Palm Beach beaches, where Enterococcus bacteria were detected to exceed the recommended levels established by state guidelines.

Testing conducted on Monday, March 25, 2024, indicated that the water quality at these locations does not meet recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria, as recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

The affected beaches are: Carlin Park in Jupiter; Riviera Beach in Riviera Beach; Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach; Lake Worth–Kreusler in Lake Worth; Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge; Sandoway-Delray Beach in Delray Beach; and Spanish River in Boca Raton.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach advises against any water activities in these locations due to the increased risk of illness. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

These advisories will remain in effect until bacteria levels are below the levels established by the Florida Department of Health guidelines.

The presence of these bacteria increases the risk of illness, infections, or discomfort, particularly for the most susceptible.

Local

Florida 9 mins ago

‘Human depravity like this still shocks me': Florida man arrested after stabbing dogs to death

Miami Marlins 56 mins ago

Miami Marlins host Pittsburgh Pirates for Opening Day. Here's what you need to know

Enterococcus normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and can cause diseases, infections, and other ailments in humans. 

The prevalence of these bacteria is an indicator of fecal contamination, which can come from stormwater, wildlife, pets and human wastewater, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us