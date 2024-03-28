Health advisory issued after high presence of bacteria found on 7 beaches in Palm Beach

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach issued water quality advisories for seven Palm Beach beaches, where Enterococcus bacteria were detected to exceed the recommended levels established by state guidelines.

Testing conducted on Monday, March 25, 2024, indicated that the water quality at these locations does not meet recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria, as recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

The affected beaches are: Carlin Park in Jupiter; Riviera Beach in Riviera Beach; Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach; Lake Worth–Kreusler in Lake Worth; Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge; Sandoway-Delray Beach in Delray Beach; and Spanish River in Boca Raton.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach advises against any water activities in these locations due to the increased risk of illness.

Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

These advisories will remain in effect until bacteria levels are below the levels established by the Florida Department of Health guidelines.

The presence of these bacteria increases the risk of illness, infections, or discomfort, particularly for the most susceptible.

Enterococcus normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and can cause diseases, infections, and other ailments in humans.

The prevalence of these bacteria is an indicator of fecal contamination, which can come from stormwater, wildlife, pets and human wastewater, according to the Florida Department of Health.