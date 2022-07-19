Health Officials Confirm 1st Case of Dengue in Miami-Dade in 2022

Officials with the Florida Department of Health have issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory after the first confirmed case of dengue infection in Miami-Dade County in 2022.

Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites, which also spread the chikungunya and Zika virus. Most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms and those that do develop symptoms typically recover after about one week, according to a FDOH news release.

DOH-Miami-Dade is encouraging residents to protect themselves by using the "Drain and Cover" method, which can be done by draining standing water around homes and covering both your skin along with doors and windows.

Adults are urged to make sure mosquito repellents are age appropriate for use on children.

