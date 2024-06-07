Most of Miami-Dade will be under a heat advisory with feels like temps in triple digits. Here's how hot it will get

A heat advisory is set to go into effect starting at 10 a.m. and linger until 6 p.m. for inland Miami-Dade County.

We are forecasting highs in the low-mid-90s with feels like numbers approaching 107!

Temperatures and humidity are creeping into the danger zone. We are expecting feels like numbers up to 107 later today, triggering a heat advisory for much of #Miami-Dade. Please take it slow today! @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxxjpI pic.twitter.com/HeErttJWsf — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) June 7, 2024

We are also forecasting scattered storms during the afternoon.

Storm chances dip ever so slightly into the weekend as temperatures turn even hotter.

Highs will be firmly into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures potentially pushing closer to 110. Boat and beach conditions, minus the afternoon storms, look amazing so that’s one option to cool down.

Tips for dealing with the heat

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.