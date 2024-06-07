Most of Miami-Dade will be under a heat advisory with feels like temps in triple digits. Here's how hot it will get

A heat advisory is set to go into effect starting at 10 a.m. and linger until 6 p.m. for inland Miami-Dade County.
We are forecasting highs in the low-mid-90s with feels like numbers approaching 107!
We are also forecasting scattered storms during the afternoon.
Storm chances dip ever so slightly into the weekend as temperatures turn even hotter.
Highs will be firmly into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures potentially pushing closer to 110. Boat and beach conditions, minus the afternoon storms, look amazing so that’s one option to cool down.
Tips for dealing with the heat
The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.
- The general basic recommendation is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the sun if you're going to be engaging in outdoor activities.
- One of the first warnings is related to vehicles, as the heat inside a car can be deadly. "Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The interior temperature of the vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees," says the Red Cross.
- It is also recommended to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
- If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the hottest hours of the day in places like libraries, theaters, and shopping malls.
- It is also advisable to avoid extreme temperature changes. Avoid exercising outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.
- Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors and check frequently to ensure that pets are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.