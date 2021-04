A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on an Interstate 95 ramp in Miami was causing heavy delays in the area Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the northbound I-95 ramp exit off westbound 836.

No one was injured, but there were heavy delays in the area, Miami Fire Rescue officials said.

Crews were working to remove the tractor-trailer and clear traffic.