Heavy Rains from Tropical System Flood Parts of Miami-Dade

NBC 6 cameras captured video of multiple stalled cars in Brickell Saturday morning, and tow trucks showing up to pull them out.

“Started seeing all these cars on the street floating, literally floating,” said Mario Robleto, whose car was submerged. “... I just came to mine, and I just see the water inside.”

Elsewhere in the county, video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) showed Flood Unit crews in action, using high water trucks to get people in flooded areas to higher ground near NE 14th Avenue.

“So we are experiencing flooding on a lot of our roads. We have storm drains that are not working properly, we have water that is coming back up through the storm drains,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor, Danielle Levine-Cava. “Let’s not take this lightly.”

Northwest Miami-Dade wasn’t spared from the flooding either.

“See? Totally flooded,” said Hector Costa, as he showed NBC 6 the inside of his flooded garage.

Not only was the garage of Costa's home on NW 100th Street underwater, so was his backyard. “This one is the third time it happened. We called the city, you know, but nothing happened,” said Costa.

His neighbor, Anita minor, showed NBC 6 around her submerged front yard.

She’s grateful the water didn’t go into her home Saturday, but says it’s happened before.

“Why do we have to endure this every year?" said Minor.

"We pay our taxes, we do this, we do that, we do everything that’s supposed to be done.”

MDFR offered a warning for those who may experience flood waters entering their homes.

“The biggest immediate concern is that of electrocution," said MDRF spokesperson, Erica Benitez.

"We do recommend that you unplug all appliances in the area affected by water, and if possible, and if you can do so safely, turn off the power to those affected areas.”

If you need assistance to get out of a flooded area in Miami-Dade County, you're encouraged to dial 311. MDFR says crews will respond to assist you.

The county is also encouraging residents to complete a damage assessment.

"The data collected will help Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management (OEM) assess the overall damages that occurred, mobilize resources to help, and help first responders plan response efforts," said Miami-Dade County in a news release. "Residents can also input data regarding flooding inside or outside the structure."

The county says the Neighborhood Damage Assessment Form is voluntary and does not replace reporting damages to your insurance company.