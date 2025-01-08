Heavy smoke in garage at Miami International Airport after multiple vehicles catch fire

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from a garage at Miami International Airport after multiple vehicles caught fire Wednesday.

The fire was reported at the Flamingo Garage at MIA.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed heavy smoke coming from the garage as crews responded.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed they worked to extinguish a fire involving multiple vehicles at the garage and that the fire was quickly placed under control.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were working on ventilation to clear out smoke, and the entrance to the garages was closed. The people mover train between MIA and the rental car center was also shut down.

