2 people hospitalized after helicopter crash in Florida Keys

Two people were hospitalized in the Florida Keys on Sunday, after a helicopter crashed near Tavernier.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the two-seater Autogyro helicopter, with two people inside, crashed just outside a small, private airport known as the Tavernaero Airport.

The occupants were taken to a nearby hospital and were believed to be stabled, FHP stated.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the aircraft went down during takeoff.

The NTSB is leading the investigation into the crash.