Monroe County

2 people hospitalized after helicopter crash in Florida Keys

The incident involved a two-seater Autogyro helicopter with two people inside at the time, according to FHP

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were hospitalized in the Florida Keys on Sunday, after a helicopter crashed near Tavernier.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the two-seater Autogyro helicopter, with two people inside, crashed just outside a small, private airport known as the Tavernaero Airport.

The occupants were taken to a nearby hospital and were believed to be stabled, FHP stated.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the aircraft went down during takeoff.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The NTSB is leading the investigation into the crash.

This article tagged under:

Monroe CountyFlorida Keys
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us