Man dies after helicopter crashes in canal in SW Miami-Dade

A man died and a woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a helicopter crashed into a canal in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

A Hughes 369 helicopter flying in from Fort Myers crashed at around 1:50 p.m. in an area near Southwest 184th Avenue and 122nd Street, about three miles west of Miami Executive Airport, according to Federal Aviation Administration officials.

Witnesses told police they saw the helicopter spinning before it crashed into the canal.

Divers pulled the man out of the water, who was later pronounced dead, officials said. Witnesses said the woman came out of the water. Police said she was expected to survive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the two patients were transported to a local hospital. The pilot received CPR beforehand.

NBC6 chopper aerials showed what appeared to be fuel in the water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers were seen searching the water near the streak of fuel.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash. Miami-Dade Police said they were conducting a death investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.