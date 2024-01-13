As Americans honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., many offices and agencies will close their doors to recognize the federal holiday.

The holiday is celebrated each year on the third Monday of January, and this year falls on Jan. 15, which would've been King's 95th birthday.

The holiday was recognized by all 50 states for the first time in 2000, but was first observed in 1986.

Here's what is opened and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

What's closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2024?

Post office locations

The USPS is closed on federal holidays and will not deliver mail on Jan. 15, 2024

Banks

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a banking and stock market holiday meaning many local bank branches will be closed, along with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

ATMs will still be accessible at most banks, as well as online services.

Libraries

Public libraries will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — check your local library.

Government offices

City, county, state and federal offices are generally closed on the federal holiday.

UPS

Most UPS locations will be closed on Jan. 15, 2024, though the company says a limited number of stores will be open.

Schools

Public schools and universities are typically closed on federal holidays.

What's open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2024?

FedEx

FedEx shipping and delivery services will be operational on Jan. 15, 2024.

Retail

Most stores will remain open on the federal holiday.

National parks

Jan. 15, 2024, is the first free admission day of the year at U.S. national parks, meaning guests can visit any national park for free. The National Park Service will have five other admission-free days in 2024.

Lerone Martin has studied pretty much all there is to study, and read almost all there is to read, about the late Martin Luther King, Jr. Martin said the U.S. is still dealing with issues today that King spoke about more than 50 years ago. "He was always committed to making sure we end the plagues that he called the three great evils: poverty, militarism and racism. And I think those three evil triplets, as he called them, are still with us today," said Martin, head of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University.

Events happening in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

If you are looking for something to so either this weekend or on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, NBC6 has you covered.

Here are some events you could take part in this holiday weekend:

MLK Celebration in Oakland Park

On Saturday, Jan 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Collins Community Center there will be a free event which will include bounce houses, food trucks, and activities for the whole family including live performances by Levi Knowles, the Broward College Jazz Band, and more.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Health Fair in Tamarac

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can take part in a free event in Tamarac Park where you can enjoy live performances, health education resources, inflatables, food trucks and more.

City of Plantation Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Event

The City of Plantation is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a free celebration full of inspirational speeches, musical performances, games, family activities, delicious food and more.

The event is FREE with the exclusion of food & beverages.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jim Ward Community Center located at 301 NW 46th Avenue in

Plantation.

MLK Run in Miami

On Monday, Jan. 15, you can take part in the longest running MLK Day Race in Miami-Dade County.

Hosted by the Progressive Officers Club, Inc., this historic race takes place in the streets of Miami and brings together a diverse community, promoting equality and social justice.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, this race is for everyone. The race starts at 8 a.m. at MLK Metrorail Station 6205 NW 27th Avenue in Miami.

To sign up, click here.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Event in Pembroke Pines

The City of Pembroke Pines is inviting people of all ages to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, located at 601 City Center Way.

The event is expected to feature poetry, speeches and performances to honor Dr. King.

Winners of the Student Poetry Contest will also recite their winning entries during the event and a special concert performance will be held by the Voices of Liberty.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and Celebration in Deerfield Beach

The City of Deerfield Beach is hosting their annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, starting at 10 a.m. Monday from Pioneer Park located at 222 NE 2 Avenue, to Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex located at 445 SW 2 Street.

Parade applications are now available by emailing dfbspecialevents@deerfield-beach.com. Come showcase your business, service organization, band, or creativity with the best float!

And on Monday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a free MLK celebration that will include live entertainment, a kid’s zone, a picnic, and inspirational guests.

Miami Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

Miami’s 47th annual MLK Day Parade begins Monday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. It covers eight miles along Northwest 54th Street from 10th to 32nd avenues in Liberty City and the route traces the steps that Dr. King traveled in Miami during his frequent visits.

Parade-goers can expect high-school marching bands, student athletes, dance teams, drill teams and cheerleaders on foot, as well as floats, cars and fire trucks carrying local politicians, union leaders and activists.

Fort Lauderdale MLK Parade and Celebration

On Monday, the City of Fort Lauderdale will also be hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

MLK Breakfast in South Miami

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday there will be an MLK breakfast offered in South Miami.

The event will be held at Jean Willie Park located at 7200 SW 61st Court and will be a morning filled with speeches honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other prominent South Miami community leaders.