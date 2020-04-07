coronavirus

Here’s Where to Download Florida’s Unemployment Assistance Application

Unemployment Benefits
FILE – This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y.

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity has created a paper reemployment assistance application for the millions of Floridians struggling to file for unemployment through the agency’s website.

The form can be downloaded here.

When completed, the application must be sent to DEO headquarters in Tallahassee:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
P.O. Box 5350
Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350

Due to the overwhelming demand of applications, the state's unemployment website has been plagued with bugs.

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the implementation of changes to help processing applications for reemployment assistance. 

“We want this system to be accessible to people, so that they have a way to do it, and it is responsive,” DeSantis said. 

He said the computer system's capacity has been increased to handle 120,000 simultaneous connections, about double the peak usage in recent weeks, and by Tuesday 750 additional state employees will be trained to handle and process phone calls. Private call centers are also being given contracts to provide additional service. 

