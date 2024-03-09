Hialeah man accused of stalking ex with Apple AirTags, threatening voicemails

A Hialeah man was arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend, using Apple AirTags to track her and leaving her threatening voicemails, police said.

Roberto Janero-Quian, 57, was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated stalking and installing tracking devices, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Janero-Quian's girlfriend broke up with him in October, but in January, she reported that he was repeatedly harassing her and following her.

Miami-Dade Corrections Roberto Janero-Quian

She said he passed by her home every day and on one occasion, she discovered three alarming handwritten letters duct-taped to her car's windshield, the report said.

On at least two occasions, she found Apple AirTags in her car that were tracking her movements, the report said.

The woman said she blocked Janero-Quian's phone but he continued to contact her through an unknown number and left her multiple threatening voicemails, saying if she didn't call him, he would "do something bad to her," the report said.

Janero-Quian was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.