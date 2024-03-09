Hialeah

Hialeah man accused of stalking ex with Apple AirTags, threatening voicemails

Roberto Janero-Quian, 57, was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated stalking and installing tracking devices, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Hialeah man was arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend, using Apple AirTags to track her and leaving her threatening voicemails, police said.

Roberto Janero-Quian, 57, was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated stalking and installing tracking devices, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, Janero-Quian's girlfriend broke up with him in October, but in January, she reported that he was repeatedly harassing her and following her.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Roberto Janero-Quian
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She said he passed by her home every day and on one occasion, she discovered three alarming handwritten letters duct-taped to her car's windshield, the report said.

On at least two occasions, she found Apple AirTags in her car that were tracking her movements, the report said.

The woman said she blocked Janero-Quian's phone but he continued to contact her through an unknown number and left her multiple threatening voicemails, saying if she didn't call him, he would "do something bad to her," the report said.

Local

Florida 27 mins ago

Florida lawmakers approve bill that would raise stripper age

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

Man arrested on murder charge after woman fatally stabbed in Doral: Police

Janero-Quian was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

HialeahMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us