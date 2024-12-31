Hialeah man accused of trying to have sex with teen, stabbing man in separate incidents

A Hialeah man is facing serious charges after he allegedly tried to have sex with a 14-year-old girl and stabbed a man in two separate incidents that happened months apart.

Leonardo Radames Lazo, 28, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16, using a computer to lure a child to engage in sexual conduct, unlawful use of a communications device, and attempted second-degree murder.

The first alleged incident happened back in June when he sent the teen explicit messages through WhatsApp including soliciting her for sex, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Leonardo Radames Lazo

The teen, whose half-sister was dating Lazo and had a 5-year-old child with him, sent screenshots of the conversation with Lazo to her grandmother, who reported it to police, the report said.

In one message, Lazo told the teen he wanted to have sex with her and "would show her things no kid her age could," the report said.

The alleged stabbing happened back on Dec. 19 outside a home on West 31st Street.

According to an arrest report, the victim had been at a bar and left with a woman to go home when Lazo showed up at the home with another man uninvited.

The victim asked them to leave and Lazo stabbed him on the back with a knife, which caused the victim to receive treatment at Hialeah Hospital, the report said.

The woman who witnessed the incident knows Lazo and spoke with him afterwards, and he told her he was drunk, the report said.

She gave police Lazo's phone number and he was arrested and admitted to stabbing the victim, the report said.

Police said he also confessed to sending the sex messages to the teen, adding that he felt bad afterwards, regretted sending them, and later apologized to the girl.

Lazo was booked into jail. In court Tuesday, he was appointed a public defender and ordered held without bond.