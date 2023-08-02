Hialeah

Hialeah man arrested, accused of stealing $53K in lottery ticket books from his job

Surveillance video captured Cosme Calderon leaving a storage room with a bag, before scanning lottery ticket books on 18 different dates.

By Victoria Jardine

A Hialeah man has been arrested after he allegedly stole $53,700 worth of lottery ticket books from his own job.

Cosme Calderon, 44, was reportedly only meant to clean the business and work the register as needed.

In April, the victim initially reported the theft, but later identified Calderon as the employee in May.

According to the arrest report, surveillance cameras captured Calderon entering a storage room of the business and leaving with a bag in hand.

He then went to the register as another employee used the restroom -- and began scanning lottery ticket books on 18 different dates ranging from January to March, the report continued.

Calderon now faces third-degree grand theft charges and his bond was set at $90,000, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

