Hialeah Man Arrested in 1985 Sexual Battery Case in Miami-Dade

Nearly 40 years after a woman was brutally sexually battered at knifepoint in Miami-Dade, one of the men allegedly responsible has been arrested.

Gustavo Rivero, 62, of Hialeah, was arrested Wednesday on one count of armed sexual battery, an arrest report said.

The arrest stems from the sexual battery of a woman on Jan. 9, 1985, when Rivero was 24 years old.

Miami-Dade Corrections Gustavo Rivero

According to the report, the woman, who was 28 at the time and is now 65, had gone to a bar on Miami Beach where she met Rivero and another man.

The two invited the woman to go to a friend's house and she accepted, so they left in Rivero's car, the report said.

At one point, she asked them where they were going and they told her to shut up then pulled off the roadway on a dirt road, the report said.

Rivero pulled out a knife, forced her to get out of the car, then took her to some bushes where she was sexually battered at knifepoint by both suspects, the report said.

The suspects fled in the car, leaving the woman behind.

The report didn't say what led police to Rivero all these years later. It did say that they other man involved remains unidentified.

Rivero was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Thursday. Attorney information wasn't available.