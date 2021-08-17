Hialeah Man Arrested in Polk County After Attempting to Meet Teen Girl for Sex

Police in Polk County arrested a man from Hialeah on Monday after he allegedly flew to Central Florida to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

In a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Erick Rabelo was arrested shortly after he arrived in the county after traveling from Orlando International Airport. Rabelo faces several charges, including lewd battery and traveling to meet a minor.

According to investigators, Rabelo met the teen in May 2020 on Snapchat and later traveled to meet her in July of this year, where he rented a motel room and sexually assaulted the victim.

Rabelo later texted the victim, admitting to the incident and saying she was “just another person for me to (expletive).” Rabelo contacted the victim’s mother, saying he had been “dating” the victim for 15 months and got her pregnant.

The victim’s mother contacted deputies, who later posed as the victim and texted Rabelo.

“The victim’s mom did the right thing by immediately calling us. The detectives working this case were thorough and swift,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release. “This guy is so messed-up that he actually got a tattoo on his forearm with the victim’s name and the date they met on Snapchat.”

Rabelo flew from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando on Monday before driving into Polk County and being arrested. He later admitted to deputies that he did sexually assault the teen victim.

“Parents, please monitor your children’s online activities,” Judd said. “Make sure there are parental controls on any electronic device your children have access to.”

An investigation continues. Deputies did not confirm if the victim is indeed pregnant.