Hialeah Man Arrested on Multiple Counts of Child Pornography Possession

Police arrested a Hialeah man for allegedly possessing over a dozen images of child pornography, with some images of girls under the age of six.

33-year-old Carlos Gacita was arrested Thursday and charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to an arrest report, police went to Gacita's home following an investigation involving child porn being downloaded from the internet.

Police found 14 separate videos on Gacita's computer, including two showing a girl under the age of six being sexually assaulted by an adult man.

Gacita was taken into custody and later released on bond. Police did not say if any children were in his home at the time of the arrest.