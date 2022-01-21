Miami-Dade

Hialeah Man Arrested on Multiple Counts of Child Pornography Possession

According to an arrest report, police went to Carlos Gacita's home following an investigation involving child porn being downloaded from the internet

By NBC 6

Online Computer Laptop Person Typing Generic
Getty Images

Police arrested a Hialeah man for allegedly possessing over a dozen images of child pornography, with some images of girls under the age of six.

33-year-old Carlos Gacita was arrested Thursday and charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to an arrest report, police went to Gacita's home following an investigation involving child porn being downloaded from the internet.

Carlos Gacita (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Police found 14 separate videos on Gacita's computer, including two showing a girl under the age of six being sexually assaulted by an adult man.

Local

Monroe County 21 mins ago

Couple Scammed Nearly $2.5M From Florida Keys Fish House, Fishermen: MSCO

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

18-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating an Officer at Local High School

Gacita was taken into custody and later released on bond. Police did not say if any children were in his home at the time of the arrest.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeHialeahchild pornography
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us