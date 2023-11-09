Hialeah mayor announces intention to name street after Donald Trump during rally

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Hialeah Wednesday where Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo announced his intention to name an avenue after him in the city.

Hialeah has a community with a strong Cuban-American population where Trump remains popular enough that a City Council candidate used his image on campaign signs.

Trump's rally was held at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah about a half-hour's drive from the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami where his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination were engaged in their third debate.

“I told you how honored we were and that we were going to do right by you. You always kept your promises to this great nation and next week I would be asking the council to be able to authorize a name street after you, Donald Trump Way,” said Bovo.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He then held up a street sign that read “President Donald J. Trump Avenue.”

“That's an honor, a great honor, I didn’t know that,” Trump said.

The next council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, with a resolution requesting that Palm Avenue be renamed for Trump.