Man claims he was wrongfully detained, almost deported despite being US citizen

A Florida man is suing the top cop in the Florida Keys, claiming the Sheriff wrongly arrested him on a federal immigration hold.

Peter Sean Brown said he was three days away from being deported to Jamaica, even though he was born in Philadelphia.

He blames Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

“It was a very powerless situation,” Brown said outside the federal courthouse in downtown Miami. “As a citizen, you don’t think it is really possible, because that’s everything against what we are raised to believe that our country stands for."

In 2018, Brown was on probation for resisting arrest. He failed a drug test and ended up in the Monroe County Jail on a probation violation.

After that matter was resolved, he was re-arrested on an immigration detainer for a different Peter Brown.

A 19-page complaint details how Monroe County jailers ignored Brown’s repeated claims that they had the wrong guy, and that he was a U.S. citizen, born in Philadelphia and raised in New Jersey.

“Clearly, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is responsible,” said AJ Hernandez Anderson with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

She’s representing Brown along with lawyers from the ACLU.

“They didn't do anything based on Mr. Brown’s statements and explanations that he was a U.S. citizen,” Hernandez Anderson said.

Ramsay’s attorney insisted three immigration documents, to include a warrant and a removal order, are all that’s needed to hold an inmate on an ICE detainer.

“When you have those three things present….there is no law that requires you to investigate further,” attorney Andrew Jolly told the judge.

Jolly, who is representing Sheriff Ramsay, told the judge ICE had bad information and the sheriff had nothing to do with it.

Brown’s lawyer argued the sheriff didn’t take even one step to look into the misinformation, and holding him for ICE was a violation of the US Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, protecting against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Brown said the third ICE agent he came in contact with listened to his story and started the ball rolling on clearing up the misinformation.

The matter came to a speedy end when a picture of Brown’s birth certificate was sent to ICE officials.

“I would never have thought that I was going to be three days from deportation to an area that I went to on a cruise once,” Brown said.