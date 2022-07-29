Hialeah Police Lieutenant Fighting Battle With Cancer

A member of the Hialeah Police Department is in a battle with something as tough as anything seen in the line of duty: cancer.

Police Information Officer Lt. Eddie Rodriguez was diagnosed with cancer shortly after being admitted to Baptist Hospital on July 6th. He has remained hospitalized ever since.

Rodriguez's family is hopeful he will be able to make a full recovery.

Members of the law enforcement community and the city of Hialeah gathered Thursday to show their support to Rodriguez.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical costs.