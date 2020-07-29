Hialeah Police Searching For Alleged Shoplifter After Children Shot

Hialeah police are looking for a man who they say was involved in a supermarket theft that led to two innocent children being shot.

Steadman Amaya, 39, is the ex-boyfriend of Angela Pupo, who now faces child neglect and petit theft charges after she admitted to detectives Wednesday that she formulated a plan to steal seafood from Ray Chavez Distributors.

Pupo's daughters, ages 6 and 8, were sitting in the backseat of the getaway car when a security guard, Leonardo Morales Gomez, ran after the alleged thief and fired one shot at the vehicle, striking the children.

Pupo drove the children to the hospital, where she was later taken into custody. The girls are recovering and are in custody of the Department of Children and Families.

The mother told detectives Amaya boosted around $200 worth of seafood from the supermarket and that she planned to sell it and receive about $30 from the proceeds. If found guilty, she faces up to 30 years and two months in prison.

Gomez faces two counts of attempted manslaughter and could face up to 45 years in prison.