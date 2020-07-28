Miami-Dade County

2 Children, Ages 6 and 8, Shot in Car in NW Miami-Dade: Police

It's the second shooting in less than a week in Miami-Dade involving children

Police respond after a child was reportedly shot in Miami-Dade on July 28, 2020.

Two young children were injured in a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the children, ages 6 and 8, were hurt in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Police said the children were in the backseat of a car that was being driven by their mother when they were shot.

The mother brought the children to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were in stable condition, police said. Several police cars were outside the hospital Tuesday afternoon and a car believed to be the mother's was surrounded by yellow police tape.

Police are trying to determine where the shooting happened.

The shooting comes just days after a 7-year-old girl, Alana Washington, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Brownsville that left a 2-year-old and two adults injured.

