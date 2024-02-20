Hearing held for Hialeah teen who confessed to killing mother as attorneys seek more time before trial

The 13-year-old who confessed to stabbing his mother to death inside their Hialeah apartment last year is set to appear back in court Tuesday for a status hearing.

Last Thursday Derek Rosa sat in a brown prison jumpsuit during the hearing, where his attorneys said they're not ready to head to trial, claiming they still need evidence from the state attorney's office.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, said they're ready for trial. The judge said the defense could make their case for more time at Tuesday's hearing.

According to police, Rosa stabbed his 39-year-old mother, Irina Garcia, over 40 times back on Oct. 12. Afterwards, he called an online friend and sent the friend three photos, including two of his mother and a selfie, authorities said.

Derek Rosa is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 12 killing of his mother. He's being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center.

The selfie, previously released by prosecutors, shows Rosa posing with what appears to be blood on his hands.

Two other photos captured from a nearby baby monitor in the apartment show Garcia holding her newborn daughter, and then Rosa later standing over her the night of the killing. Another photo showed a pink-handled kitchen knife with blood on it.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found Garcia dead in her bedroom next to a crib with her newborn, who was unharmed.

Rosa, who at the time was an 8th grader at iMater Academy in Hialeah, was arrested and faces a murder charge in Garcia's killing.

Recently, a new video was released showing the teen speaking with his mother hours before she died.

The doorbell camera footage obtained by NBC6 shows Rosa speaking with Garcia at their apartment back on Oct. 12.

The video shows him open the apartment door as Garcia sits in a chair nearby holding her newborn baby.

"Why do you always tell me 'don't run?'" he asks her in Spanish in the brief video.

Hours later, Rosa called police to report he'd stabbed his mother to death.

More footage showed Rosa on the phone with a 911 dispatcher giving the number of the apartment.

Another video shows him opening the door as police lights flash in the distance and officers approach the apartment.

"I see officers, do I leave, do I leave my house?" Rosa asks the dispatcher in the video.

"No, do not leave, do not leave," the dispatcher responds.

Rosa is being charged as an adult and is being held without bond while he awaits trial.