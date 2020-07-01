Hialeah Woman, Teen Son Accused of Murdering Her Estranged Husband

A woman and her teen son are accused of murdering her estranged husband at their Hialeah apartment, authorities said.

Yunet Enriquez, 39, and son Jason Gonzalez, 18, were arrested Tuesday on second-degree murder and armed burglary charges in the killing of 45-year-old Juan Jose Mesa, according to arrest affidavits.

Hialeah Police officials said the body of Mesa was discovered Monday morning on the side of Okeechobee Road near the entrance to 826 westbound.

According to the affidavits, shortly before the body was discovered officers had been called to the apartment Enriquez and Gonzalez shared. Enriquez told officers that Mesa, who she was in divorce proceedings with, had unlawfully entered her apartment and punched her and her son, the affidavits said.

Gonzalez told detectives he had seen Enriquez fighting with Mesa, who he said had Enriquez in a bear hug and was dragging her towards his vehicle, the affidavits said.

Gonzalez said that during the fight, he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Mesa, the affidavit said.

But detectives were able to find surveillance footage from the scene that showed Mesa running to his car while being chased by Enriquez and Gonzalez, the affidavits said. It also showed Mesa get into his car before Enriquez and Gonzalez open the car door and Gonzalez stab Mesa as he sat in the driver's seat, the affidavits said.

"The video obtained, clearly contradicts the post-Miranda statements provided by defendant Gonzalez and defendant Enriquez," the affidavits said.

Gonzalez later confessed to concocting the story with Enriquez to mislead police, the affidavits said. Enriquez also admitted she had lied to detectives and said she had never been dragged by the victim, the affidavits said. She also said she had allowed Mesa into her apartment so they could talk about their separation and the victim cheating on her with his ex-wife, the affidavits said.

Enriquez and Gonzalez remained behind bars without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.