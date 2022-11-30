Highlighting Local Artists During Miami Art Week

Liberty Square is one of the oldest and largest public housing developments in the Southeastern United States, with Miami-Dade County public housing being the sixth largest in the nation, officials said.

Marjarias Marmolejos will be Miami-Dade’s first artist-in-residence in public housing, a project that Miami-Dade Public Housing in partnership with private sector developer Related Urban created to help revitalize Liberty Square.

"It’s not just what’s above their heads. It’s important, but it’s also about what we’re going to do with the community." said Director of Public Housing and Community Development for Miami-Dade County, Michael Liu.

For them, housing redevelopment of more than 1,800 units not only helps families from different income levels, but it empowers communities through facilities dedicated to health, education, and of course, the arts.

"We know that exposure to art at an early age can have a major difference in the kid’s life," said President of Related Urban, Albert Milo. "They do better in school and have better outcomes."

Marmolejos will be given an affordable home to live in in exchange for teaching and empowering the public housing residents through art workshops and art events.

"My goal is to paint murals with the kids, teach them some techniques like airbrushing and t-shirt making and just open the door for their hunger to art," Marmolejos said. "As an artist, we are usually the last to get paid. This is the only way to keep artists from leaving Miami."

His artwork will also be featured in Addonis Parker’s “Where We Stand" exhibit which will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibit commemorates this new artist-in-residence program under the tutelage of Parker, who has been a long time community artist and activist.

"Where We Stand" portrays the African American experience and non-violent protests against racial injustice.

It's grand opening is Wednesday, November 30th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"Our vision was to have an art village here," Parker said. "We have Wynwood and other places, but we don’t have anything for ourselves and we couldn't afford it."

If you’re interested in living in Liberty Square’s newly renovated public housing or benefiting from their art center’s resources, click here.