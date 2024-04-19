‘Highly dangerous': Man with criminal past detained in connection to woman's fatal carjacking

Police have identified two men as persons of interest in connection with the armed carjacking and homicide of 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

One of them is Jordanish Torres-Garcia, detained by federal order, while the other suspect, Giovany Crespo Hernández, is on the run.

According to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, "technology has allowed detectives to feel comfortable with the evidence they have collected."

The investigation reveals that Torres-García would have bought the green Acura car that is seen in the video recorded by the witness of the shocking moment in which, at gunpoint, a man gets into the victim's vehicle on April 11.

However, this is not Torres-Garcia's first encounter with the criminal world. In 2015, he was arrested in Puerto Rico when police found rifles, pistols and bulletproof vests at his residence.

Jordanish, or as he goes by Jordan, is wanted for gun charges in Puerto Rico, according to Lemma. Telemundo Puerto Rico reported in 2022 that "the US Marshal is on the trail of Jordanish Torres-Garcia, who is considered highly dangerous."

Antonio García, federal sheriff of Puerto Rico, reports that "the case was presented at the federal level and had 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release."

In 2019, Torres-García stopped appearing and has remained a fugitive since. Now authorities in Seminole believe that he was the one who targeted Katherine Altagracia Guerrero.

Jordanish appears in a Facebook profile picture image under a different name, apparently wearing the same clothes he had on the day of the fatal carjacking, according to authorities.

Lemma mentioned during the press release there is a second suspect on the run.

According to the Seminole sheriff, the victim's brother contacted a man he believes to be the last person to be in contact with Katherine.

Luis, Katherine's brother, by his own words, conducted his own independent investigation and got in contact with Giovany Crespo Hernandez.

The vehicle used in the fatal kidnapping was located last week and is linked to another murder, while an Orange County police officer was arrested for seeking information from police using a false name to give to Katherine's family.

The police reported that neither the victim's husband nor her brother are suspects and that they are cooperating with the case, although their behavior "is out of the ordinary."

Detectives say this is a very difficult case to investigate and has taken unexpected turns.