Highs in the Lower-Mid 80s To Round Out Weekend in South Florida

Warm and dry conditions will hold on to round out the weekend, just before subtle changes enter the forecast.

As a weak front heads towards South Florida Sunday, highs will climb into the lower to mid-80s as partly cloudy skies persist.

The arrival of a fading front won’t do much to shake up the local pattern Monday. Highs will still reach the lower 80s with only a slight chance for a shower.

Behind this washed out boundary, an ocean breeze develops and brings in some passing showers from time-to-time Tuesday through Thursday.

Overnight lows will continue to hover near 70 while afternoon highs level near 80 through next week.