‘His life was precious': Family plans legal action in unsolved Lauderdale Lakes club killing

Weeks after a young man was killed in a July 4th shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes nightclub, his family is still searching for answers and speaking out about the club, saying they should have done more to keep everyone inside safe.

Travis Turner, 29, was killed in the early morning shooting at the VYPZ Lounge on North State Road 7.

A woman was also injured in the shooting inside the packed club.

Police have not said if Turner was the intended victim. Family members said he ran a mobile mechanic business and was working on expanding when he was killed.

"I don’t know why, only God will know why," mother Lorraine Turner said. "Somebody just take him away from me like that. It is so hard. I feel like every bone in my body is broken."

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they're still investigating and trying to figure out who fired the fatal shots.

NBC6's Heather Walker reports on the grieving family who lost their son in a shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes club. The family is searching for answers and a $5,000 reward is being offered.

But Turner's family members said a gun should have never been in the club to begin with, and said they're planning legal action against the business.

"This lounge was responsible for not allowing firearms and weapons into this lounge. They failed those responsibilities," said Jeremy McLymont, an attorney for the Turner family.

How the gun got into the club remains unclear. Investigators said there were no cameras inside the club at the time of the shooting.

But Turner's family believe it's the owner's job to keep everyone inside safe.

They're also hoping an arrest will be made soon.

"You took someone innocent, someone good, someone who was the pillar of our family and I want to see you come to justice because this was unfair, this wasn't right," sister Teffanie Turner said Monday. "Travis was only 29 and his life was precious. He deserved to live his life to the fullest which included going out on the 4th of July."

NBC6 has tried to reach the owner of the club but has not heard back.