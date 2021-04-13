Hollywood

Hollywood Police Search for Man Who Struck Pregnant Woman, Killed Puppy

Police are searching for 20-year-old Tyson Pierre Louis

Hollywood Police generic
NBC 6 South Florida

Police in Hollywood are searching for a man who they say struck a pregnant woman and killed her puppy.

Officers responded to a disturbance at around 11:30 p.m. on April 10 at 2600 N. 29th Avenue, the Hollywood Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tyson Pierre Louis, 20, allegedly struck the woman in the face and threw her pit bull puppy on the pavement at a gas station, ultimately killing the animal. He fled the scene.

Local

covid-19 vaccine 4 hours ago

Expert: Don't Let J&J Vaccine Issue Stop You From Getting Vaccinated

Coral Gables 5 hours ago

Man Accused of Multiple Anti-Semitic Graffiti Incidents in Coral Gables

The victim, who is 16 weeks pregnant, already had a restraining order against Louis, police said.

Louis is facing charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant female, animal abuse and cruelty, violating pretrial release conditions in a domestic violence case, and criminal mischief, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hollywood Police Department
Tyson Pierre Louis

Anyone with information about this subject and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

This article tagged under:

Hollywoodbatteryanimal abuse
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us