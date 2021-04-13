Hollywood Police Search for Man Who Struck Pregnant Woman, Killed Puppy

Police in Hollywood are searching for a man who they say struck a pregnant woman and killed her puppy.

Officers responded to a disturbance at around 11:30 p.m. on April 10 at 2600 N. 29th Avenue, the Hollywood Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Tyson Pierre Louis, 20, allegedly struck the woman in the face and threw her pit bull puppy on the pavement at a gas station, ultimately killing the animal. He fled the scene.

The victim, who is 16 weeks pregnant, already had a restraining order against Louis, police said.

Louis is facing charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant female, animal abuse and cruelty, violating pretrial release conditions in a domestic violence case, and criminal mischief, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hollywood Police Department

Anyone with information about this subject and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).