Home Depot loss prevention officer among 3 arrested in massive retail theft ring: MDPD

A Home Depot loss prevention officer is among three suspects who've been arrested in a massive retail theft ring in Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police on Monday announced the arrests after a months-long investigation into a group accused of stealing items at Home Depot stores throughout the county before they allegedly re-sold the merchandise.

According to an arrest report, 37-year-old Lazaro Dunier Echevarria, a loss prevention officer for Home Depot, helped steal "from the very stores that he is paid to protect."

Police said Echevarria would conceal merchandise in boxes intended for other items like vanities or garbage cans, which would allow 44-year-old Jose Bello-Valdez to leave the stores without paying.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The items were then sold to 44-year-old Yoannys Montano-Solano, who would resell them online at places like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp for prices well below retail value, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Lazaro Dunier Echevarria, Jose Bello-Valdez, Yoannys Montano-Solano

The arrest report details multiple thefts of merchandise, including mostly expensive power tools.

In fact, when police executed search warrants at two locations related to the case, they found around 1,240 items valued at over $260,000, officials said. Some items were still in the original packaging.

The three suspects were arrested and face charges including grand theft, organized fraud and dealing in stolen property.