Home invasion in Doral ends in death investigation: Miami-Dade Police

A home invasion in Doral has led to a death investigation by Miami-Dade Police on Tuesday, officials said.

Few details were known but Miami-Dade Police confirmed the home invasion happened in Doral.

A vehicle from the home was later discovered in the area of Northwest 28th Street and Northwest 37nd Avenue, police said.

When officers responded, they reportedly found a body in the vehicle.

Police haven't identified the person who was found dead or what led to their death.

A friend of the victim said it was the victim's family who found him using a phone locator app, which pinged to his phone where he was found dead in the vehcile near some train tracks.

The friend said it was the victim's home in Doral that was robbed, but police haven't confirmed those details.

The incident remains under investigation.

