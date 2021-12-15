Homestead Air Reserve Base

All-Clear Given After Homestead Air Reserve Base Evacuated

Homestead Air Reserve Base was evacuated Wednesday night due to an incident involving damaged military supplies, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police said they were assisting the ARB with traffic control in the area of SW 137 Ave. to Waterstone Blvd from SW 288 Street to 312 Street.

Residents in the area were told to stay in their homes, and those who live on the base were not able to enter the base for hours.

Once the ordinance — defined as military supplies such as weapons or ammunition — was repaired, officials gave the all-clear. Further details were not available.

There were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

