All-Clear Given After Homestead Air Reserve Base Evacuated

Homestead Air Reserve Base was evacuated Wednesday night due to an incident involving damaged military supplies, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police said they were assisting the ARB with traffic control in the area of SW 137 Ave. to Waterstone Blvd from SW 288 Street to 312 Street.

Residents in the area were told to stay in their homes, and those who live on the base were not able to enter the base for hours.

Once the damaged ordinance was repaired, the all-clear was given. No one was injured in the incident.



We will be providing additional information as it becomes available. The safety of HARB personnel and the local community is our top priority. — Homestead ARB (@Homestead_ARB) December 16, 2021

Once the ordinance — defined as military supplies such as weapons or ammunition — was repaired, officials gave the all-clear. Further details were not available.

