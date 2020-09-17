Homestead

Homestead Woman Attacks Daughter Following Argument About Instagram: Police

By NBC 6

A woman was arrested Tuesday in Homestead after she allegedly attacked her daughter following an argument about Instagram.

40-year-old Yolanda Bell is facing charges of child abuse and aggravated assault.

Police say that on Tuesday, Bell got into an argument with her two daughters at their residence in southwest Homestead. A police report says the dispute was over the girls' filming live videos on Instagram.

When one of her daughters refused to give up her phone, Bell allegedly pulled her hair, punched her in the face, bit her on her fingers, arm, neck and shoulder, and attempted to choke her.

The girl then threw the phone into the toilet, according to the police report. Bell allegedly straddled her, but the girl was able to break free and run to a neighbor's house.

The neighbor called for police once he found the girl collapsed in the driveway, unconscious and injured.

Bell was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She told police she had bitten her daughter in self defense, but that she could not explain the other injuries.

