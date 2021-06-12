Honoring Pulse Nightclub Victims: 5 Years Later

Five years ago today, 49 people were killed and 53 were injured at Pulse Nightclub in one of the worst mass shootings and deadliest attacks in the United States.

The shooter, identified by several law enforcement sources as Omar Mateen, 29, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement after a three-hour siege.

Today, law enforcement and city officials across South Florida remember the fallen victims of that terrible massacre.

My heart forever remains with the 49 beautiful souls taken from us at Pulse, our neighbors in Orlando, and our entire LGBTQ community here at home and around the world. #Pulse5YearsLater🤍 — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 12, 2021

Five years ago, on June 12, 2016, a horrific act of terrorism was committed against the #LGBTQ community at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. 49 lives were taken early that morning. This week, Ofc Sierra visited the site and shared these photos to help us remember the victims. pic.twitter.com/o2Sbqv5EQc — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 12, 2021

“The Pulse massacre, a heinous attack on Orlando's LGBTQ community, will remain with us always," said Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Stephen Gaskill. "Today is a time to remember and honor those we lost, and also to recognize the survivors who overcame their physical injuries and trauma."

The carnage ended about 5 a.m., when 11 Orlando police officers and three Orange County sheriff's deputies stormed the nightclub and exchanged fire with Mateen, authorities said. City officials said about 300 people were in the club at the time of the shooting.

Just three days before the anniversary, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation designating the site of the gay club a national memorial, NBC News reports.

The House passed its version of the bill May 12. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden, who has supported a number of pro-LGBTQ proposals and is expected to sign it into law, though it’s unclear when.