Hospital Lost Body of Florida Infant Who Died: Lawsuit

Kathryn and Travis Wilson claim in the lawsuit that St. Joseph's Hospital lost the body of their son Jacob, who died only three days after he was born in February

A Florida couple is suing a hospital after their infant son died and his body was lost.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Kathryn and Travis Wilson claim in the lawsuit that St. Joseph's Hospital lost the body of their son Jacob, who died only three days after he was born in February.

The lawsuit filed recently in Hillsborough County Circuit Court accuses the hospital of negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress.

In a statement, BayCare Health System, which owns and operates St. Joseph’s, apologized for the Wilsons’ loss. The company said the hospital has “investigated all avenues and fully cooperated in all search efforts” to find the baby’s body.

The body still has not been located.

The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $30,000.

