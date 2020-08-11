Miami-Dade

Hot, Drier Tuesday Across South Florida With Fewer Isolated Storms in Forecast

Highs will once again be in the low to mid-90s Tuesday afternoon with feels like temperatures at or above 100

If you were hoping to beat the heat Tuesday across South Florida with some rain, those chances will be slim for much of the rest of the work week.

Persistence is the best way to describe our weather pattern. Highs will once again be in the low to mid-90s Tuesday afternoon with feels like temperatures at or above 100.

Look for a few isolated thunderstorms as well, pushing west by the afternoon. We stay locked into the pattern all week.

Look for a few extra thunderstorms this weekend with rain chances coming in around 40%. Highs will still be above 90 with high humidity.

