Hot End of Work Week Across South Florida Before Front Brings Cooler Weekend Temps

South Florida will be feeling the heat for the next few days before the latest front to move across the area brings a substantial drop in temperatures.

We are locked into this warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and quite possibly the mid to upper 80s Friday. It looks like the best chance for breaking another temperature record will in fact be on Friday.

Morning temperatures aren't too shabby with numbers ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s.

A potent front will slide through Friday evening and we will be left with gusty 70s for highs this weekend. Look for some rain too, especially on Saturday.

Skies get brighter but a noticeable breeze remains early next week.